NewBridge
NewBridge area meal locations are as follows: Mondays and Fridays, 8:30-10:30 a.m., My Meal, My Way breakfast, Cranberry Creek, 1501 Lake Point Drive, Madison; Tuesdays, noon, Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison; Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., My Meal, My Way lunch, Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant, 4426 Buckeye Road, Madison; Thursdays, noon, St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona. To order or cancel lunch, call 512-0000, ext. 2001, by 10 a.m. at least one business day before; no reservations are needed for Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Scheduled events begin at 11:30 a.m. The suggested minimum donation is $4 for those 60 and older and $1 for round-trip transportation (call 294-8747 by 10 a.m. the day before). Those younger than 60 must pay $9.07 per meal.
Monday, March 9 – My Meal, My Way breakfast.
Tuesday, March 10 – Beef stew, biscuit, green beans, chunky applesauce, chocolate chip banana cake. Meatless option: vegetable beef stew.
Wednesday, March 11 – My Meal, My Way lunch.
Thursday, March 12 – Traditional meatloaf, sweet potato, butter, broccoli, white bread and butter, apple juice cup, frosted white cake. Meatless option: vegetable meatballs.
Friday, March 13 – My Meal, My Way breakfast.
Colonial Club
Lunches are offered weekdays at the senior center and by home delivery. For those 60 and older, the suggested minimum donation is $4 per meal. Those younger than 60 must pay $8.97. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. Transportation is available. For meal reservations and cancellations, call 837-4611 by noon the day before.
Monday, March 9 – Chicken curry casserole, peas, wheat roll, mandarin oranges, ice cream. Meatless option: vegetable lasagna.
Tuesday, March 10 – Vegetable beef soup, ham and Swiss sandwich, spinach salad, peaches. Meatless option: cheese sandwich, no meat soup.
Wednesday, March 11 – Macaroni and cheese, baked beans, lettuce salad, French bread, fruited applesauce, cookie. Meatless option: macaroni and cheese.
Thursday, March 12 – Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, strawberries, angel food cake. Meatless option: vegetable burger.
Friday, March 13 – Beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat roll, pineapple, Jell-O. Meatless option: macaroni and cheese. Salad option: taco salad.
McFarland Senior Outreach Services
Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the McFarland municipal building and are available through Meals on Wheels Monday through Friday. Minimum suggested donation is $4. For more information or to make a reservation or cancellation, call 838-7117 by 10 a.m. the day before the meal.
Monday, March 9 – Hearty chicken noodle soup, saltine crackers, California blend vegetables, grape juice, pumpkin bar. Meatless option: vegetable soup.
Tuesday, March 10 – Beef stew, biscuit, green beans, chunky applesauce, chocolate chip banana cookie. Meatless option: vegetable beef stew.
Wednesday, March 11 – Sloppy Joe on whole-wheat bun, peas, coleslaw, pineapple, chocolate pudding. Meatless option: chickpea sloppy Joe.
Thursday, March 12 – Traditional meatloaf, sweet potato, broccoli, white bread, apple juice cup, frosted white cake. Meatless option: vegetable meatballs.
Friday, March 13 – Cheese tortellini bake, bread stick, spinach, mandarin oranges, peach crisp. Meatless option: cheese tortellini in marinara.
