McFarland High School boys soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek spoke to his team after its 2-1 season opening season over Madison Memorial on Aug. 27 as if the victory was a monumental accomplishment.
Indeed, it was, as WIAA Division 1 Memorial was ranked as high as fifth in the 2018 wissports.net poll before losing in the regional final to Kettle Moraine.
One of Memorial’s 11 wins came in a 1-0 2018 season opener against McFarland at Mansfield Stadium.
Of course, McFarland went on to appear in the Division 3 state final game. But Ogorzalek was still impressed with how his squad matched up against and defeated a school with a much larger student population.
“Being a Division 3 school, we don’t have many big wins against D1 programs, especially programs that are known for being ranked,” said Ogorzalek, now in his seventh year with McFarland. “They have a lot of club players that play together all year. We were real pleased with the result. It was a close game, but our guys played hard and came up with big plays when we needed them.”
McFarland’s first chance to score came in the 17th minute as Ethan Nichols attempted a direct free kick from 25 yards.
His kick was on goal just under the crossbar, but Memorial netminder Jake Bell jumped up and snatched the ball with his fingers to keep the game scoreless.
McFarland would draw first blood in the 33rd minute as Jackson Werwinski drilled a shot from 30 yards past Bell for a 1-0 lead.
“That was a brilliant goal,” Ogorzalek said. “Jackson had a huge game tonight. He was all over the field, won a ton of head balls and did a great job on defense.”
Two minutes later, freshman Mason Brown, who assisted on Werwinski’s goal, added to McFarland’s lead as Zach Nichols took control of Brett Connor’s corner kick and fed Brown along the right post.
Brown made a sliding kick that baffled Bell and gave McFarland a 2-0 advantage. Ogorzalek said he was very happy for Brown, who had an impact in McFarland’s first game of the year.
“That is unparalleled for Mason. I’m so happy for him,” Ogorzalek said. “He’s a physical player, and he has speed. His soccer IQ is right up there with the top players.”
Ogorzalek also complimented the play of forwards Zach Nichols and Ethan Nichols, center midfielders Jake Sampson and Brett Connor and Kobie Smith at outside defender.
Memorial had its opportunities to score but Matt Schutt and the McFarland defenders kept the ball out of danger. Tenzin Choesang scored Memorial’s goal in the 49th minute to cut the lead to 2-1, but McFarland held on the rest of the way.
Both Schutt and Bell had five saves. The shots on goal were almost even with Memorial gaining a 16-15 edge.
Spartans, Cardinals end in tie
After a trip to last season’s WIAA Division 3 state championship game, the McFarland High School boys’ soccer team has done well this year at taking on more gigantic schools.
After beating Madison Memorial, a state-ranked, Division 1 powerhouse in the Aug. 27 season opener, the Spartans went at it Aug. 29 against Sun Prairie, which reached the Division 1 state semi-final game in 2018.
The game was scoreless for the first 59 minutes before each team scored its only goal a minute apart to end the match in a 1-1 tie.
The Spartans were aggressive on offense by outshooting the Cardinals 21-13.
Sun Prairie goalie Tanner Scherer made eight saves while his counterpart, Matt Schutt for McFarland, saved two shots.
After the scoreboard stayed stuck on 0-0 for two-thirds of the contest, Brown of McFarland scored his second goal of the season off an assist from Nichols in the 59th minute.
But the lead didn’t hold as Lukas Hoelzl provided the equalizer just one minute later to knot up the game 1-1. There was no more scoring after that.
In 2017, Sun Prairie knocked off the Spartans 2-1 at Breese Stevens Field.
McFarland returns to the pitch 5 p.m. tonight at Madison Edgewood.
