Junior John McAllister and sophomore Cameron Tejeda won two individual races, and the Monona Grove High School boys swimming team was victorious in all three relay races in a 92-78 dual victory over Stoughton on Dec. 17.
McAllister grabbed first place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.01 and took the top spot in the 100-freestyle in 51.83.
Tejeda triumphed in the 200-freestyle with a time of 1:51.69 and finished first in the 100-butterfly in 53.86. MG head coach Kelly Chadesh made note of Tejeda being a year-round swimmer who is always trying to improve.
“He has a lot of endurance and the ability to get through a lot of hard steps,” Chadesh said. “Because he is so committed to swimming, he is able to excel, because he has the foundation that swimmers who don’t swim year-round have.”
Sophomore Jonah Elfers took the win in the 50-freestyle by completing the race in 22.86.
Chadesh said Elfers has been strong all season especially in his freestyle and backstroke.
“He works exceptionally hard at practices,” Chadesh said. “He has that inner drive to preserve through very tough workouts. I’m very pleased with how he is performing right now.”
The Silver Eagles won the relay races with time to spare. The 200-individual medley foursome of Elfers, McAllister, Caleb Jondle and Eli Scott won by three seconds over Stoughton with a time of 1:47.16. In the 200-freestyle relay, Tejeda, Eli Kuzma, Alex Nelson and McAllister finished in 1:37.40, better than 11 seconds quicker than the Vikings. The 400-freestyle relay team of Tejeda, Jondle, Scott and Elfers also won by more than 11 seconds with a time of 3:32.29.
Stoughton won the top two spots in the 500-freestyle, and took victories in the 100-backstroke and 100-breaststroke.
Monona Grove is idle until Jan. 2, when it takes on host McFarland with the first swim scheduled for 6 p.m. Before that, Chadesh will put the swimmers through a 100/100s day on Dec. 31 in which the swimmers are challenged to complete a total 10,000 yards in three hours. She said the long-distance practice will test the swimmers’ abilities to perform under pressure.
“We have a lot of very good athletes with strength and endurance. Sometimes you need that mental edge by pushing yourself outside your comfort zone. It really helps you as an athlete,” Chadesh said. “It helps push us to a higher level of expectations this season and makes us mentally tougher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.