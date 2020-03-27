Cottage Grove village trustees approved a contract for the construction of a shelter and restrooms at Bakken Park – to be built in conjunction with a splash pad – but the contract has yet to be signed.
“As of right now, the village legal team at Stafford Rosenbaum is asking that the village does not sign any construction documents until they have had a chance to thoroughly go through the documents,” said Sean Brusegar, director of the parks, recreation and forestry department. “This is COVID-19 related.”
What the holdup is not related to is the cost overruns for the overall park project, for which staff at MSA Professional Services accepted the blame.
“There was time from when the bids came back and when the board saw the original estimate that the board should have been updated with some updated information, or it should have been communicated clearly as to what some of the changes were going to cost,” said Kevin Lord, municipal engineer with MSA, as he addressed the village board in early March. “That doesn’t appear to have happened. We can do better at this.”
The estimated $1.3 million cost ballooned to $1.51 million, not counting the $74,400 design fee for MSA’s work in 2019.
Trustee Troy Allen said at the March 2 village board meeting he believed the original $1.3 million included some leeway and might even be a little over budget. He suggested the board delay the contract for the shelter and consider a voter referendum in November.
“I’d really like to see citizen input, what they want in our community,” he said. “Obviously, I would delay the project. It would likely cost us more, but spending this kind of money and not having any citizen input is concerning. Some people would call this a Bakken Park tax almost.”
Trustee Melissa Ratcliff didn’t like the high cost but also didn’t believe a referendum was necessary.
“I don’t like that this was more than what we had budgeted,” she said. “People know that this is going to be happening, and they want it to happen.”
Trustee Sarah Valencia sad the board already decided on the $1.3 million price. What remained was whether to approve the additional $200,000.
Allen suggested the decision may have been different if the $1.5 million price had been floated at the beginning.
“You don’t know,” he said. “We can’t turn the clock back.”
Valencia agreed with Ratcliff that input was asked for throughout the process, and the people who wanted to contribute to the discussion have done so.
Dan Schmitt, a landscape architect with MSA, said the final numbers for the splash pad exceeded estimates by $127,000, including $58,000 for a stormwater management system and $50,000 in installation costs.
When the stormwater and splash pad drainage infiltration system were omitted in favor of a recirculating system, Schmitt said the belief is that the difference in costs would be a net zero.
“In the end, that assumption was incorrect,” he said.
The total cost for the splash pad stands at $506,100.
The cost for the restroom and shelter building itself was also higher than anticipated, coming in at $703,740. The Aug. 1, 2019, estimated had that a cost of $555,000.
Soil borings indicated poor subsoil, so a larger excavation foundation footprint added $35,000-$40,000 to the costs, Schmitt said.
The winning bid for the shelter and restroom project – including site development, landscaping, fencing, sidewalk and the building – was awarded to Harmony Construction Management for $995,006.
Village Administrator Matt Giese said rough estimates on the tax impact of borrowing $1.55 million for the project would mean the average homeowner would pay an additional $473 over the 20-year loan, about $24 a year.
