A 26-year-old man was arrested Aug. 13 by Madison police in relation to an armed robbery of US Bank, 6401 Cottage Grove Road, in July.
Stanley H. Griffin II, 26, no permanent address, was taken to the Dane County Jail.
Griffin reportedly robbed the bank at about 10:17 a.m. July 9. He displayed a weapon and demanded money, which was placed into a backpack. He then fled the scene on foot.
Several surveillance images were made available to police and the public.
