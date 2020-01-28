Monona Grove School Board President Andrew McKinney announced his bid as an independent candidate for the Wisconsin Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Sen. Mark Miller (D-Monona).
A veteran of the U.S. military, he is currently the community school site coordinator at Bird Elementary School in Sun Prairie. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in counseling.
He grew up in Gary, Indiana, and moved to Madison to finish his last two years of high school at Madison East High School.
The 16th Senate District includes Monona, Cottage Grove, Town of Blooming Grove, McFarland, parts of Madison and other area communities.
