To the editor,
Recently, Rep. Gary Hebl posted a column about his ineffectiveness as a state representative. Each of the past 10 years, since the end of the Doyle administration, Mr. Hebl has written articles to the constituents claiming the Republicans are to blame for his inability to be an effective legislator.
Mr. Hebl has occupied the 46th District Assembly seat since 2005; that is 14 years. I would think that after that long, Mr. Hebl would have learned how to be effective regardless of which party is the majority. But it is clear from his own writings that unless the winds of change turn to favor his partisan view, he will blame someone else for his shortcomings.
Is it not time to find an Assembly representative for the 46th District who has a better mission statement than “It’s Not My Fault.”
Richard Wood
Cottage Grove
