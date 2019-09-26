True Coffee Roasters is bringing its locally roasted coffee to a new café location in Monona.
True Coffee Roasters has been roasting award-winning coffee in their Fitchburg roastery for the past 11 years. Madison-area coffee drinkers will remember previous Fitchburg and Stoughton cafe locations. Currently available in grocery stores, cafes and offices throughout Dane County, True Coffee is also now available in a space at The Current at 800 W. Broadway.
“Monona is a dynamic and vibrant community with perfect demographics for us,” co-owner Tom Weigand said. “The community has seen an increase in younger families with children in recent years, combined with a solid base of longtime Monona residents. True Coffee quickly recognized a hidden gem often overlooked by other concepts. We are thrilled to be part of this redevelopment with fantastic co-tenancy in the heart of the community. This café location was an easy decision and we are so excited.”
Joining Weigand as part of the ownership team are Britt Wiedemann, Steve Yeazel, Scott Pederson and Darlene Murphy.
“Education is a big party of what we do,” said Pederson, who is also the master roaster. “We take great coffee seriously – always working to stay ‘true to the bean’ – and we look forward to sharing that passion with everyone who visits our new location.”
The coffee shop will be managed by Madison restaurant and coffee veteran Ben Howell.
Pederson handles the roasting duties at the Fitchburg site, which also used to be home to a café. The recent Verona Road reconstruction project choked off customer traffic flow, so the shop was closed.
Devin Renner, sales and marketing ninja, said that’s precipitated the move to Monona.
“We wanted to do a new construction project,” he said. “This popped up on the radar. That opportunity became available, and it as a chance to get in on the ground floor.”
The business is promoting itself as the only independently owned and operated coffee shop in the city. Starbucks is not locally owned, and Java Cat and Rosie’s are on the Madison side of Monona Drive.
“Monona is in desperate need of a local coffee shop,” Renner said.
Renner said True Coffee Roasters offers a premium, quality cup of coffee.
“Our slogan is ‘true to the bean,’ so we don’t do flavorings, we don’t do additives, we don’t do any of those things,” he said. “Our goal is to get to the essence of the coffee, and let our customers try it the way it probably should be tried.
“That being said, we do come up with some unique blends.”
The coffee shop also offers select food items, such as breakfast pastries and baked goods, as well as soups, salads and sandwiches for lunch.
True Coffee Roasters and the Monona East Side Business Alliance will hold a ribbon-cutting for the business at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
