John McAllister had a tough choice to make. He was doing well as a competitive diver in his native country of Hungary, but an opportunity came along he couldn’t pass up.
He had the chance to play the lead role in the musical “Billy Elliot,” the story of a young boy who takes up ballet, much to the disappointment of his father, who wants him to get involved in more masculine pursuits such as boxing and wrestling.
McAllister gave up diving to devote more time to rehearsals and other responsibilities with the musical. The performance was going to take place in the National Opera House, one of the more prestigious venues for arts and entertainment in Budapest, Hungary’s capital. McAllister was in the eighth grade.
Eventually, his father Jeffery McAllister – a 1982 graduate of Monona Grove High School – returned to his hometown of Cottage Grove with his wife and John’s mother, Rozehigyi. Jeffery McAllister is CEO of Baseline, a company that researches the long-term impact of concussions suffered by former athletes. It looks for signs of Alzheimer’s disease, memory loss and other maladies that have been linked to concussions.
John McAllister, who had spent some summers in Cottage Grove, enrolled at Monona Grove High School and joined the swim team as a freshman. He started out on the junior varsity squad before moving up to varsity.
Now a junior at Monona Grove High School, he is one of the team’s most improved athletes and was part of the 2019 team that finished second at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
Kelly Chadesh, the head coach of the boys swim team, is certainly happy to see McAllister make considerable progress in the water.
“In his freshman year, he decided to come out (for swimming) and from that point on, he’s been steadily improving,” she said. “He was a big part of our state lineup last year. I think his technique has improved quite a bit. He’s already a very athletic young man.”
Yet, as McAllister soon found out, practicing and training to be a swimmer are far different than training to be a diver.
“Diving is definitely not an easy sport, but when you get done with swim practice, you are tired and hungry, and just really out of breath,” he said. “After a single dive, you get out of the water, look at what you have (for a score). Swimming is really different and tends to build a lot of muscle and endurance.”
McAllister was part of all three Monona Grove relay teams at state last year, including the 200-yard medley relay that finished fourth, the fifth-place finishing 200-freestyle relay and the 400-freestyle relay that took third. McAllister also ended up 15th in the 100-butterfly.
McAllister has continued to get better and faster this season. In a dual meet last month against visiting Stoughton, he won two events: the 200-individual medley and the 100-freestyle.
Things can only get better for soft-spoken McAllister, who speaks fluent English, Hungarian and German and is now learning Spanish. He is proud of his progress in swimming and what the future will bring.
“I was really motivated to practice, did the morning practices that weren’t required and I caught up with the other guys,” McAllister said. “I’m looking forward to having a strong season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.