Here’s a look at some of the highlights in Monona in 2019.
January
– A fatal accident on the last day of 2018 led to a no contest plea and a fine of $7,500 for the driver who struck an off-duty Lake Mills fire captain trying to help a stranded motorist.
A court document stated Samuel P. Cremers had a BAC level of .079 after the accident on the Beltline in Monona. The BAC was below the legal limit of .08.
Months later, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said that a blood draw taken after authorities obtained a search warrant showed Cremers’ BAC was 0.047 percent. The blood was drawn about four hours after the crash.
Cremers pled no contest to a charge of operating while suspended causing death, Oct. 3 in Dane County Court. He was ordered to pay $7,500 in fines in relation to the felony per a plea agreement and will face no jail time.
February
– Monona City Council members approved a settlement with the Four Lakes Yacht Club, contingent on approval by the organization.
At stake was a 20-foot by 400-foot strip of land along the Yahara River in front of The Current apartments that are under construction. The yacht club leased the land for 99 years from the former Chase Bank in 2007. A few years ago, the city purchased the bank property with the intent of selling it to Galway Companies to develop Yahara Commons.
The city claimed the lease was invalid; however, a Dane County judge ruled last year in favor of the yacht club.
March
– Alders voted to address climate change through 100 percent clean energy and resiliency.
The resolution lays out timetables for city government and the community at large to reduce its energy needs and increase its use of renewable energy sources.
– Kristie Schilling announced she has registered as a write-in candidate for the mayor of Monona. The current mayor, Mary O’Connor, announced in January she would seek a second term in the April 2 election.
Schilling has served as the CEO of the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) for the past four and a half years. She believes her role and connection to the business community provides her with a unique understanding and vision for the future ofthe city focusing on growth, fostering economic development and prosperity for all Monona residents.
April
– There was no fanfare when Monona alders agreed to a settlement with the Four Lakes Yacht Club after an 18-month court battle. There was even less said when the city borrowed the $1 million to pay the yacht club for the land that supported the 21 boat slips in question.
The Monona City Council agreed to refinance some debt and borrow for 2019 capital projects. Also part of that borrowing was the money for the yacht club settlement.
– Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor withstood a write-in challenge from Kristie Schilling en route to winning a second term in the April 2 election.
– A 50-foot swath of sediment that runs nearly 2 miles long and is 2-3 feet deep between Lakes Monona and Waubesa will be the first priority for Dane County when it announced plans to dredge a handful of points along the Yahara River that restrict the flow of water through the Yahara Chain of Lakes.
May
– Shopko announced in February the Monona store would join the growing list of company stores that would have to close due to bankruptcy. The store closed in May, and the next month, all Shopko stores had shut down. Only a select number of Shopko Optical stores are open today.
June
– Homeowners in the city have a pool of funds available to help them update and improve their properties following a vote by the Monona City Council to reauthorize the Renew Monona program.
Money will be made available to assist first time homebuyers with a downpayment, a home improvement program to include energy efficiency and renewable energy installations, and a major home rehab program.
Upgrades to electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems will be allowed, but upgrades to roofs, water heaters and fixtures will not be permitted.
Window replacement and insulation are covered, but furnaces are not.
Major rehab work can include adding space, kitchen upgrades and environmental remediation (asbestos, siding and lead paint).
July
– With a lead gift of $300,000 from Jon and Peggy Traver of Monona, Aldo Leopold Nature Center (ALNC) raised $1.5 million in eight months to fund a renovation of the existing building and construction of a nature preschool at the center located on Femrite Drive in Monona.
In response to increasing demand, ALNC’s newly renovated building will expand access to nature for children from all backgrounds and of all abilities. The total project
is estimated to cost around $1.65 million for additional learning lab space and covered outdoor instructional areas. In addition, the renovation will better integrate technologyand innovative teaching tools, reorganize administrative space and enhance energy efficiency.
– Buck & Honey’s restaurant opened in Yahara Commons, the first business to open in the redeveloped area. The Current apartments also opened, and later customers were invited to the openings of True Coffee, Forage Kitchen and The Tasting Room.
August
– Of the hundreds of pages in the final report and supplemental information, the one piece of Monona’s bicycle and pedestrian improvement plan that is garnering the most pushback is the potential widening of Winnequah Road.
Residents expressed frustration over an engineering report that suggests a wider Winnequah Road, installing sidewalks and removing some trees.
The council would later vote to accept the report.
September
– Nearly four years after PCBs were discovered in the ground near the northern lagoon in Winnequah Park, crews with Homburg Contractors are removing the contaminated sediment.
In addition to the removal and remediation, there will also be some flood prevention work and bank remediation.
Dan Stephany, director of public works, said restoration work to the shoreline will include riprap, boulders and vegetation, the installation of limestone steps, and improving fish habitat and access for fishing.
The project includes rehabilitating the shorelines as well as cleaning up the drainage ditch along the northernmost reach of the lagoon. It will also address cleaning up around two stormwater outfalls that feed into the lagoon.
– Bob Nelson marked the end of his career with the Monona Fire Department with an open house retirement celebration and a proclamation from the city’s mayor.
Nelson joined the department as a volunteer firefighter Nov. 20, 1973. He was promoted to captain in 1978 and then to assistant chief in 1996. He retired Sept. 5.
At his retirement reception Sept. 5, he said he attended a training meeting once after hearing the department was looking for more volunteers.
– The Dane County Board followed the lead of the Monona City Council when supervisors approved a resolution to change the name of Squaw Bay to Wicawak Bay.
The change has yet to be approved by the Wisconsin Geographic Names Council and the U.S. Board of Geographic Names.
According to the resolution passed by the city council on Monday, Sept. 16, members of the Ho-Chunk Nation excelled as fur trappers in the area, and the muskrat was one animal trapped and remains highly revered and celebrated by the Ho-Chunk Nation.
October
– The year 2020 will mark a new start for the Monona East Side Business Alliance, as a new CEO is expected to begin his or her duties shortly after the first of the year.
Kristie Schilling, who has led the business group since the summer of 2014, is stepping aside.
“This is an opportunity for a new leader to come in witha refreshed vision, really take the reins and take this in the direction that works best for our community and our members,” she said. “There are so many opportunities that lie before us here at MESBA.”
November
– The new Monona city park at 6320 Inland Way officially has a name.
Monona alders adopted Grand Crossing Park as the name of the park. Previously, city officials referred to the 0.6-acre of land as Riverfront Park.
The recommended new name was simply Grand Crossing, but Alder Nancy Moore wanted the word “Park” added.
The name Grand Crossing is a historical reference used by Native Americans to describe that area of the Yahara River as outlined in the book “Monona in the Making.”
The park was dedicated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October.
December
– A 14-room home built in the late 1800s and listed as a Monona landmark could become the target of a wrecking ball, while the future of the 9.8 acres of land, known as San Damiano, is unknown.
Terry Ellenbecker of Hoffman Construction is representingthe Norbertine Order and requesting a permit to demolish the house at 4123 Monona Drive.
At a meeting of the Monona Landmarks Commission, members tabled a decision as they seek more information from the Norbertines.
– Pizza Oven, 5511 Monona Drive, closed its doors after 58 years in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.