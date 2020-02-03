Alder Molly Grupe will hold a Monona City Council re-election campaign kickoff and candidate meet-and-greet event from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1o, at the Silver Eagle Bar and Grill in Monona.
The event also will serve as an early birthday celebration for Grupe, who turns 37 on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Food will be provided, and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.
Grupe welcomes discussion of priorities for her second term: supporting Monona's commitment to achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050; working collaboratively with the Dane County Community Restorative Courts and the Monona Police Department; and expanding the Monona Senior Center’s access to city facilities and community spaces to accommodate a growing number of programs.
Those with questions about the event can contact mollyformonona@gmail.com or learn more on Grupe’s Facebook page.
