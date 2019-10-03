Select Wisconsin and Iowa markets, beginning in the first quarter of 2020, will be among the first to have 5G service from U.S. Cellular, the company announced last week. Among the Wisconsin cities is Madison and the surrounding communities.
This is the first phase of the company’s planned multiyear network expansion for 5G and is a result of previous network technology investments to modernize equipment and software.
“Iowa and Wisconsin are two of our largest markets, and we’re excited to introduce 5G technology to customers in both urban and rural communities where other carriers have not,” said Michael S. Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer of U.S. Cellular. “Broader 5G coverage will provide our customers with even faster data connection speeds for a better experience when they do the things they love on their devices.”
Customers in the two states with 4G devices will begin to see increased network quality as cell towers are updated with new technology, which also supports 5G. The company is building a portfolio of 5G smartphones and other connected devices that will be available throughout 2020.
U.S. Cellular will begin turning on its 5G network in larger Wisconsin communities including parts of Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, Oshkosh and Racine with plans for 115 cities across Wisconsin.
U.S. Cellular network equipment vendors have played a part in the modernization and deployment of the company’s 5G network through both hardware and software capabilities. The company is replacing the base stations with software-upgradable basebands, meaning new 5G features can be incorporated by adding new software rather than from a hardware replacement. It also involves moving the radios up the tower, which improves coverage in rural communities.
The new 5G networks will allow for faster data speeds, more responsive mobile experiences and the ability to connect more devices to the network at once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.