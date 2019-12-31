Monona Grove School District families hunkered down in the start of 2019 as frigid cold temperatures led to the cancellation of several school days. Toward the end of the year, things were a little brighter as district officials found themselves looking ahead to 2020 and a name for a new elementary school.
From the pages of The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle, here are some top school district stories from 2019.
Cold temperatures
A bitter cold snap led to the cancellation of classes for Monona Grove School District students so often, the school calendar had to be adjusted to make up for the missed time.
In one week, classes were cancelled once due to a snowstorm, twice because of cold temperatures and a fourth day due to issues with the buses and diesel fuel. The week before, classes were also cancelled one day due to snow.
The school day at Monona Grove High School was eventually lengthened by five minutes to make up the time missed for those students.
Staff diversity
The Monona Grove School Board hired a consultant to provide support for a review of its recruitment and hiring procedures in hopes of having a more diverse staff.
“We’ve been talking about increasing minority hiring for a really long time, and we’ve done a lot of things to try and help that situation, but we haven’t made inroads,” board member Susan Fox said. “Sometimes it’s helpful to have a third party come in and do these kinds of interviews and look at what we’re actually doing now and look at our whole process.”
Board member Eric Hartz said the district had to take a chance if it wanted to move forward.
“I am very hesitant on the consulting, but I do think sometimes that we need to, as a district, take a risk like this if we really want to accomplish tackling this very difficult, challenging issue of hiring a more diverse staff,” he said.
More land
Residents in the Monona Grove School District voted to allow the district to purchase another 15 acres of land in Cottage Grove for a new school.
District officials originally said they need the 14.771 acres west of Glacial Drumlin School and south of recently purchased property along Buss Road to connect the two properties with a walking path, internal road and other amenities. Now it appears as if the new elementary school will straddle the already purchased property and the land officials hope to buy.
Much of the 40.9 acres already purchased will be used for future playing fields.
The purchase price for the 14.771 acres is $55,000 per acre for a total of $812,405.
MG21 expansion
Rebecca Fox-Blair knows just how important the 2019-20 school year is for MG21.
“This year we will celebrate our 10th year, and we will open our new middle campus serving grades 6-8 on Sept. 3,” said the Monona Grove School District charter school executive director and high school teacher.
About 50 high school students and 30 middle school students are enrolled for fall classes.
There will also be social work and special education staff, Fox-Blair said.
Expanding MG21 to include students in grades 6-8 was made possible through a state grant. Reconstruction work at the Nichols School building was made possible through the $57 million building referendum approved in November 2018.
Other rooms for students and a new office with a secure entrance are also being rebuilt. Some mechanical operations are also being updated, and the kitchen will get all new equipment. New flooring is being installed throughout the middle school area, and the old school is getting a new, updated look.
Farewell to Jeff Simpson
Monona Grove School Board member Jeff Simpson died at home Aug. 3 after nearly a decade-long battle with cancer. He was first elected to the Monona Grove School Board in 2012 and was an active political blogger.
In September, 16 residents initially applied to be appointed to fill the vacancy.
The Monona Grove Board appointed Loreen Gage of Cottage Grove for the vacant seat.
Gage is the client services director at Housing Initiatives Inc., which provides housing and services for people in Dane County who have a severe and persistent mental illness and are experiencing homelessness because of the illness. She was formerly a special education teacher in Milwaukee and Chicago. Her three daughters attend Monona Grove schools.
School Messenger
– Monona Grove School District officials have added a second system to contact parents, one that will be geared more toward emergency notifications.
Messages from thenew School Messenger will cover emergencies, severe weather and school closings, transportation, districtwide messages and schoolwide messages.
In the past, the district used Infinite Campus. This program will continueto be used for schooland nutrition account balances, attendance, grade-level messages,and classroom and teacher messages. Infinite Campus will also serveas the backup messaging solution for emergencies and school closings if SchoolMessenger has an outage.
The decision to findan alternative to Infinite Campus for emergency situations was prompted when Infinite Campus failed to notify parents of a lockdown at Monona Grove High School in September 2018 due toa shooting on a Madison Metro bus near La Follette High School.
Just say no to Halloween
– Parents of Monona Grove School District students were notified the district will no longer allow Halloween costumes, parades or other celebrations at the schools.
In a letter from Superintendent Dan Olson and other administrators, parents were told such events were discriminatory against some students.
“The reality is that the celebration of Halloweenat school leads to student exclusion,” the administrators wrote. “There are social, financial, and cultural differences among our families that we respect.”
New names
– A new ad hoc committee will be charged with recommending a name for the elementary school that will be built in Cottage Grove, as well as review the names of other schools in the district.
The school will be for Cottage Grove students in grades 3-5 and is expected to open in the fall of 2021.
Superintendent Dan Olson suggested the committee also review the names of existing schools. He said the original recommendation for Glacial Drumlin School was Glacial Drumlin Middle School. The word “Middle” was dropped, because the building was not a true middle school when it was created 11 years ago.
Finally, he suggested the committee review the use of descriptive words like elementary, primary and intermediate in the names of schools. Other than Monona Grove High School, the other district schools do not use the descriptive words.
