It’s been a long and winding road for Bruce Peterson.
The 1982 graduate of Monona Grove High School has worked for radio stations, a division of Snap-on Tools, an ergonomic seating company, a dry cleaner and now runs his own business as a concert promoter.
“On the surface, it’s hard to see where concert promoting comes out of this, but eventually all of the skills I developed while in radio and out of radio really prepared me for the things I would need to do as a promoter,” said the Waukesha resident.
Peterson will return home – sort of – when he brings the Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk to the Barrymore Theatre on Friday, March 29.
“Music is a bit more organized in Madison, and tribute bands don’t always get the same play there as in other cities,” Peterson said. “The bank has to appeal to a wide demographic. Fleetwood Mac’s catalog runs so deep. People can relate to it. The songs stand the test of time.”
Tusk will play at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee the following night.
“I have 50 first cousins in Madison, so it would be great to make it like a Monona night at the Barrymore,” Peterson said. “I was in radio in Madison, so coming back to Madison is special for me. I’ve been telling friends a lot of this stuff, but I’ve never really had a chance to put it on display without them driving somewhere. This is a chance to showcase what Mary (his wife) and I do.”
Together, the husband and wife operate BruMar Productions.
Mary Peterson works full time for Procter & Gamble, but she also runs marketing and financial side of the concert business, allowing Bruce Peterson to concentrate on he logistics of booking bands.
Following high school, Peterson attended the Transamerica School of Broadcasting in Madison.
He was hired by WIBA radio in Madison in 1989 and worked there as o- air personality and part-time sports reporter. In 1991, he was hired as sports director at WGEZ radio. Along with Jim Paschke, who is a Milwaukee Bucks TV announcer, they called the play-by-play action for the Beloit Brewers. Peterson also covered high school football and basketball.
“In 1996, I left radio and went to work for Equipment Solutions, a division of Snap-on Tools where I held titles of O.E.M. distribution specialist and O.E.M. account manager,” Peterson said.
Eight years later, the couple moved from Kenosha to Waukesha to be closer to family. Peterson took a job as an inside account manager with Bevco Manufacturing, an ergonomic seating company.
In 2011, he accepted a positon as manager of business development with Martinizing Dry Cleaning.
Then, in January 2017, came his wife’s 5oth birthday.
“I wanted to take her to see the Eagles no matter where they were playing, and I was already planning this as early as November of 2015,” Peterson said. “Sadly, on Jan. 18, 2016, Glen Frey, co-founder of the Eagles, passed away unexpectedly and my plan was somewhat derailed.”
His next idea was to gather some local musicians they know in Waukesha and have a party at a bar and have them play Eagles music all night.
“One of the musicians advised that I should look for a local Eagles tribute band as it would be much easier to pull off,” Peterson said. “About a week later, he came back to me and said if you want to do this right, find a really good Eagles tribute band and have the show at a venue and sell tickets.”
For six months, he researched bands, spoke with agents and venues to get a feel for what it would take to make this happen.
“Eventually I cued in my wife, and we ended up flying out east to see a band called Eaglemania in Newton, New Jersey,” he said. “We were blown away by the crowds but even more blown away by the performance.”
The agent for Eaglemania became Peterson’s mentor, and on Jan. 27, 2017, BruMar Productions had its first show at the Pabst Theater. The next night, there was a show at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Illinois.
“We had over 1,000 in the seats in Milwaukee and nearly 1,300 in Waukegan,” Peterson said. “The patrons for both shows were blown away, and at that point, we knew we had something special.”
BruMar Productions has since put on more than 40 shows, including tribute bands to Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, R.E.M. and Heart.
“At a show in Waukegan, Illinois, there was a gentleman with a walker and an oxygen tank. I’m walking out, and I can feel a hand on my shoulder. It’s this guy, gasping for breath and thanking me so much. I almost burst into tears,” Peterson said. “The Eagles music made his night. That’s the fun part of the business. That’s the reward.”
