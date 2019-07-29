Rep. Jimmy Anderson introduced a bill, co-authored by Sen. Chris Larson, to appropriate $10 million per biennium to provide grants for spinal cord injury research.
“We have within our grasp the ability to vastly improve the lives of thousands of Americans living with a spinal cord injury,” Anderson said. “In today’s day and age, the question is no longer whether a cure is possible, but when will it be found. With determination and dedication, this discovery can happen right here in Wisconsin.
“Across the country, researchers have made incredible progress, from devices that can bypass damaged spinal connections to surgery techniques that reconnect nerve endings. Unfortunately, spinal cord injury research in Wisconsin is spread too thin and is grossly underfunded.”
Anderson was visiting his parents and his brother in California in August 2010 when their SUV was hit broadside by a drunken driver. Only Anderson survived, and he was paralyzed from spinal cord injuries.
“This legislation will make Wisconsin the premier state for spinal cord injury research,” the lawmaker said. “With a groundbreaking investment and a unique proposal program that will bring together our best and brightest researchers with real people affected by spinal cord injuries, I am certain huge breakthroughs are around the corner. It is past time Wisconsin joins the fight to cure paralysis.”
