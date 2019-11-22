Five people have been appointed and approved to serve on the ad hoc library planning committee in Cottage Grove.
David Peterson, Cindi Kelm-Nelson, Anne Schoenemann, Tiffany Haas and Melissa Ratcliff were appointed by Village President John Williams and approved by the village board Monday, Nov. 18. Ratcliff is the village board representative on the committee.
The committee will research the projected costs as well as gather resident feedback.
Costs to be investigated include a building, collections, furnishings, staffing levels and annual operating costs.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) must also certify a letter of intent before any plans could proceed.
After the committee completes its work and the DPI letter is received, the village board would determine whether to move forward with the creation of a library board.
The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library owns about five acres of land west of Glacial Drumlin School.
