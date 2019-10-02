Sand and bags were out again after heavy rains on Tuesday, Oct. 1, led to flooding for some residents on Belle Isle in Monona.
The city is providing sand and bags at Oneida Park on Tecumseh Avenue and the parking lot at Winnequah Road and Healy Lane for residents who want to sandbag their properties.
Because flooding is not widespread at this point, the city is not organizing a sandbagging effort, but some residents are organizing their own effort. Any volunteers who are interested in filling or placing sandbags are welcome to join this effort at Oneida Park. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a shovel and wear gloves and appropriate protective attire.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 2, the level of Lake Monona is about 2.5 inches below the 100-year flood level. According to the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department, the watershed is still draining, but there is currently more outflow from Lake Monona than inflow into the lake, and there is adequate storage capacity in Lake Mendota so that water will not need to be released in Lake Monona at this time.
There was also some localized street flooding on Pocahontas Drive and Nishishin Trail NE. Stormwater pumps are having a hard time keeping up with the water, and water is flowing into the street from unbagged private property. Street flooding will continue until the water recedes or private properties are sandbagged. Several more rain events are expected through the end of the week, so city officials will be monitoring lake levels and reassessing plans as needed.
A slow-no wake order remains in effect for Lakes Monona and Waubesa.
The dams at Babcock County Park and LaFollette County Park are completely open in full flow condition and their associated locks are open for navigation. Due to high water, pier owners are encouraged to raise, fasten or remove pier sections to prevent them from floating away.
Buoys in the Yahara River and lakes will be removed before the end of October. Boaters are reminded to use caution on the water due to the removal of buoys that would normally mark rock hazards and navigation.
In Madison, Lexington Avenue west of Stoughton Road is expected to be closed for several days due to flooding.
In the Town of Cottage Grove, water streamed across Ridge Road in the stretch between Highway BB and the Ridge Road and Jargo Road intersection. Signs are posted in the area to warn drivers of the high water.
