Monona’s Lindsay Wood Davis has spent many a day in the waters of Wisconsin and elsewhere throughout the nation. At last count, he’s paddled on more than 120 streams, rivers, estuaries and lakes in the state.
Health issues have prevented him from getting out on the water this year.
“I haven’t been in a canoe for over a year,” he said. “It’s making me nuts.”
Davis is an internationally-known management consultant, trainer and author. Recently inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, he is best known as a champion of excellence in local radio who transformed broadcast management around the world, across the nation and throughout Wisconsin.
Next month, he’ll be honored for his work with the River Alliance of Wisconsin.
Longtime love of water
Davis first learned to paddle a canoe at age 10 at a Boy Scouts Camp on Long Lake in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.
An avid environmentalist, he first became heavily involved in 1970.
“I’ve been involved 45-some-odd years,” he said. “I was one of many encouraged by the first Earth Day.”
Davis joined the River Alliance when he and his wife, Amanda, moved to the area in 1997.
Davis is inspired by the wonders of Wisconsin’s waters and seeing the joy of the next generations as they discover their own ways to explore the state.
“We have a love of paddling,” Davis said. “If you paddle, this is heaven.”
One of his favorite places is A String of Pearls, a group of estuaries along the southern shore of Lake Superior. Others include Turtle Creek near Beloit and the Blueberry River on the Red Cliff Indian Reservation in northern Wisconsin.
“My favorite place to paddle is, and always will be, looking at my wife’s strong back, heading around a bend in a river we’ve never been on before,” Davis said.
On Thursday, Sept. 19, Davis will receive the River Alliance of Wisconsin’s first ever Lifetime Service Award. The 2019 River Bash will be held at Tripp Commons at Memorial Union in Madison to celebrate another year of protecting water. Two other supporters and a lakes organization will also be honored as River Champions.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will be the keynote speaker.
“This was a total surprise,” Davis said. “I’m so deeply honored.”
The River Alliance addresses and advocates on a variety of water issues, including aquatic invasive species, groundwater, mining and polluted runoff.
Danika Laine, communications director with the River Alliance, said the organization honors its supporters with River Champion awards, but Davis’ contributions are so much more he deserved to have a new honor, the first in the 26-year history of the alliance.
“Lindsay has been such an integral member throughout the years,” she said. “His service inspired us to create the Lifetime Service Award.”
“Lindsay has coupled his vast communications expertise and his passion for Wisconsin’s waters to continuously grow, educate and inspire the River Alliance of Wisconsin community of members, board and staff,” said Raj Shukla, executive director. “We commend and celebrate his service, his creativity and kindness and his deep professional knowledge. We celebrate his ability to build relationships and bring people together to fight for the health and future of Wisconsin’s rivers, lakes and watersheds. He is a shining example of a water advocate and water protector and we know he will continue to inspire many in the years ahead.”
RWA involvement
He’s also been involved in lobbying legislators and testifying before lawmakers.
A longtime member of the River Alliance board of directors, he served as chairman for three years, including the years of the recent recession and the early administration of Gov. Scott Walker.
Along with Bill Schultheis, Davis is one of two people to hold the title of director emeritus.
While chairman, Davis’ work with the board, staff and former Executive Director Denny Caneff helped the River Alliance exit the recession in solid financial shape.
“The Walker administration was ready to do environmental harm to this state,” he said. “Of particular concern were the many moves that took away local control on a variety of environmental issues – what a mess – and the constant battle against mining, especially in the northern part of the state.”
Lindsay and Amanda Davis have been married 45 years.
Davis’ daughter, Hannah Stonehouse Hudson, has now joined the board of directors, making her the first second-generation member to serve in that capacity.
Hudson is a public speaker, photographer and writer with HSH Communications in Milwaukee.
Hanging in the Davis garage now are three canoes: a solo model, a tandem model and one that can be used for either. The solo canoe is one Davis restored.
“I worked as a consultant the last half of my career, so when I needed time to think, I’d go work on a canoe,” he said. “I’m just a guy who likes to do stuff.”
