As part of the Explore Nature at Capital Springs series, the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area will host a migratory bird and nature walk from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, beginning at shelter 2 in Lunney Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road, Madison.
All are welcome to this free, outdoor activity.
Led by naturalist Clare Carlson, the walk will focus on migratory birds in woodland, Waubesa lakeshore, prairie, and pond habitats. The walk will be about two hours long on non-paved trails with few hills. Attendees should bring binoculars.
For cancellation information due to severe weather, check the website www.friendsofcapitalsprings.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.