Jerrud Rossing, Monona Grove School District’s director of business services, has been awarded Wisconsin Association of School Business Officers’ (WASBO) “Shining Star.”
The purpose of the Mike Roshar WASBO Shining Star Award is to recognize, celebrate and encourage outstanding contributions to WASBO through member participation in committees, regional leadership or program development.
In the nomination letters written on Rossing’s behalf, there were continual references to his exemplary leadership, creative problem-solving and commitment to professional development.
“(Rossing) is a person of high moral character who dedicates himself to his responsibilities as an educational leader,” Superintendent Dan Olson said. “His work ethic is exceptional. He is earnest, resourceful, reflective, methodical, dynamic and highly ethical.
“Jerrud has earned the respect and regard of colleagues, school administrators and school board members.”
Rossing and his wife, Stephanie (a teacher at Monona Grove High School), have four children, all in Monona Grove schools.
