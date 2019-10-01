When special education teacher Sara Mooney brought Project Unify to Glacial Drumlin School, she wanted to do her part to contribute toward a positive school culture.
“I saw an opportunity to bring students together in a way that wasn’t otherwise happening,” she said. “I wanted to change that.”
In 2018, Mooney worked with the Special Olympics to make GDS a Unified Champion School. Unified Champion Schools and Project Unify bring together students with and without intellectual disabilities through education, sports and related initiatives. It builds on Special Olympics’ values, principles, practices, experiences and impacts to build community and welcome everyone to be included in and a part of all activities, opportunities and functions.
What a Unified Champion School looks like can vary greatly from school to school.
At GDS, students participate in “lunch bunch,” and grade level field trips, sit together during assemblies, take part in a bowling tournament, enjoy “Fans in the Stands” and more.
“My son Modi runs cross-country with some of his friends from Project Unify,” said parent Nicole Scheunemann. “At his first meet, not only did they chant his name to cheer him on when he started the race, but also they hung out at the finish to cheer him in. We couldn’t be more grateful for our amazing community and the awesome opportunities this club provides.”
This year, the program is serving even more students.
Seventh grade teacher Moe Scheck and school counselor Emily McKee are also advisers to the program now that interest has grown.
“A positive school culture is valuable to all students,” Mooney said. “Providing opportunities that lead to change in the hallways, in the cafeteria and in classrooms is important.
“One subtle change I’ve noticed is the culture of ‘saying hi’ in the hallways. Kids who participate in this program say hi to each other in the hallways, say hi to the kids who are otherwise on their own, and that might not have happened as much in years past.”
“While that might be a small shift to some people, it can be deeply meaningful to others,” Scheck said.
The advisers also believe the program has helped create more understanding and given students the tools they need to spread that understanding throughout the school.
Students and families who are interested in learning more can contact Mooney at sara.mooney@mgschools.net, Scheck at melissa.scheck@mgschools.net or McKee at emily.mckee@mgschools.net for more information.
