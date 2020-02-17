Senior Jenny Gorton, a dependable 3-point shooter for the Monona Grove High School girls basketball team throughout the season, showed Feb. 13 at Fort Atkinson why she is often the go-to player when the Silver Eagles need some points.
The 5-foot-7 guard nailed a 3-point shot with 0.9 seconds remaining as Monona Grove shocked the Blackhawks with a 45-44 victory. The win improved the Silver Eagles record to 13-8 overall and 8-5 in the Badger South Conference. It was Fort Atkinson’s 62nd consecutive loss in the league.
Monona Grove led the game 42-40 with 1:55 to go, but Tyla Staude hit a 3-point shot and Taylor Marquart hit a free throw to put the Blackhawks on top 44-42.
After Fort Atkinson missed the front end of a one-plus-one at the free-throw line, Gorton took the ball with less than five seconds to play and connected from the arc to put MG on top 45-44. It was the third 3-point shot for Gorton in the game.
Fort Atkinson had less than a second to score again, but the in-bound pass was deflected away as the Silver Eagles walked off the win while Fort Atkinson players and fans were stunned as they left the gymnasium.
The Silver Eagles got off a terrible start as they scored no points in the first 6:31 of the first half. A layup finally put MG on the board, but it went into the locker room trailing 21-13.
Senior Jadee Christiansen led the Silver Eagles with 14 points, and Gorton had 11 for the victors. Staude had 16 points for the Blackhawks.
Monona Grove plays its final regular season game Thursday, Feb. 20, when it hosts Oregon. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
The Silver Eagles – ranked No. 4 in their sectional bracket – start WIAA Division 2 postseason action Friday, Feb. 28, with a home game against No. 5 Monroe. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The winner would play the following night against No. 1 DeForest, No. 8 Stoughton or No. 9 McFarland.
Watertown 47, MG 37
Teya Maas had 16 points, and Aubrey Schmutzler and Avalon Uecke both scored 10 as the Goslings knocked off the visiting Silver Eagles 47-37 on Feb. 11.
Sophomore Ally Yundt led MG with nine points on three 3-point shots, but the Silver Eagles trailed 22-14 at the half. Gorton and junior Emma Goke scored six points.
