The Lil’ Badger spring children’s consignment sale, sponsored by the Monona Parks and Recreation Department, will be held April 2-4 at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road, Monona.
Admission is free. Sale items include children’s clothing, toys, baby gear and more. Clothing items include those for newborns through teens.
New parents and grandparents can register online by Wednesday, April 1, to shop Thursday, April 2, before the public.
The sale will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 3. Most items will be half price from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
Space is limited. Parents are asked to not bring strollers or wagons to the sale.
This is a cash only sale. All sales are final.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Monona Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit www.lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com or send an email to info@lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com.
