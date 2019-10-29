The NewBridge Madison board of directors has selected Jim Krueger to serve as the organization’s next executive director.
“We are excited for Jim to bring his leadership to NewBridge as we continue to implement our vision of becoming the community’s first call for healthy aging services,” said board President Barbara Zabawa. “Throughout the competitive search process, Jim’s passion, fiscal responsibility and the personal connections he’s formed with NewBridge members set him apart.”
Krueger has served as fund development director of NewBridge since the organization’s inception in January 2019. He previously worked for 11 years at the North/Eastside Senior Coalition with six of those years spent as executive director. Krueger played a critical role in the successful merger of the four Madison senior coalitions, which led to the creation of NewBridge
“I am excited to work with our exceptional management team, staff and volunteers to help NewBridge meet the challenges older adults will face over the next decade,” Krueger said. “I look forward to continuing the amazing work done by NewBridge in our community.”
He will assume executive director duties Monday, Nov. 4, and succeeds Marcia Hendrickson, who is retiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.