A new elementary school, combined with the development of the Shady Grove subdivision, will cause an increase in traffic that should lead to the installation of traffic lights at Buss Road and Highway BB.
That’s one of many findings in a traffic impact analysis performed for the Monona Grove School District as it prepares to build a school north of Highway BB and east of Buss Road. The school’s initial population would be 500 students, but it will be built to accommodate up to 700.
“The timing to install a traffic signal is yet to be determined,” said MG Superintendent Dan Olson. “It is up to the village to determine the when.”
Like any development in the village, a developer’s agreement needs to be approved.
“The developer’s agreement will provide a framework of what needs to be done and when,” said Matt Giese, village administrator.
The agreement would lay out what infrastructure improvements need to be completed, a timeline for their construction, which entities will pay and how much each will pay.
“That all has to be negotiated, but I expect it will be finalized in the next couple months,” Olson said.
Building the new school is a first for Olson as a district superintendent.
“I went through it once as a school principal,” he said. “Every municipality is different, but there are some similarities. We’ve talked to our consultants and to other superintendents. We have some things in common. And we also looked back at the agreement when we built Glacial Drumlin.”
Giese said the study indicates there are a pair of two-hour windows (at the start and end of the school day) that would warrant a traffic light at the intersection.
“It’s a least a couple of years away,” he said, noting the school isn’t scheduled to open until the fall of 2021.
He said it has yet to be determined if the lights will be installed before school starts, or if the project could be delayed and installed later based on actual traffic volumes.
The traffic analysis included projections for 2021 and 2031.
In addition to the school district and the village, Dane County will also be involved because Highway BB is the county’s jurisdiction.
Giese said Shady Grove developers will also be responsible for improvements to Highway BB adjacent to their property. Two full-access roads to Highway BB are proposed to accommodate Shady Grove.
A developer’s agreement with Shady Grove has already been adopted.
Once complete, Shady Grove will feature 57 single-family homes, 24 units in multifamily mid-rise apartments and 20 units of four-unit low-rise apartments. The complete development is assumed under the 2031 traffic scenario.
The traffic study included several intersections:
– Buss Road intersections with Highway BB, Lane Street and Gaston Road
– Highway BB intersections with Vilas Road (north), Vilas Road (south) and Damascus Trail
–Buss Road intersections with north and south driveways into the school property
A cross access connecting road with Glacial Drumlin School is also planned as part of the site plan. This cross access is expected to be utilized by buses as well as by parents who have children at both schools. The study recommends this be built to coincide with the opening of the new school.
Turning lanes on Highway BB at Buss Road and Buss Road at the school driveways are also being considered.
“The long-range plan for Buss Road is four lanes with a median divide,” Giese said.
The study determined that, in addition to the traffic signal at Buss Road and Highway BB, other intersection improvements should also be adopted. These include:
– A dedicated left-turn lane and a dedicated right-turn lane on the north approach
– A dedicated through lane and a dedicated right-turn lane on the east approach.
– A dedicated through lane and a bypass turn lane on the west approach.
Where Buss Road intersects with the two school driveways, the study recommends a dedicated through lane and a dedicated right-turn lane on the south approach.
The Cottage Grove Village Board and Monona Grove School Board will have to approve the developer’s agreement once it is finalized.
