The Cottage Grove Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have concluded the death of 55-year-old Cottage Grove woman was due to a heroin overdose.
Based off the information gathered during the investigation, charges have been filed against Robert L. Adams for first degree reckless homicide, manufacture and deliver heroin, and possession with intent to deliver heroin.
The woman died in September 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.