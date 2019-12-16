Another $1,829 was raised for the Cottage Grove Food Pantry when about 200 runners gathered for the sixth annual Grove Gobbler 5k fun run and walk Thanksgiving morning.
It all started in 2014 when Jill Hackel and I discussed getting out for a morning run before partaking in Thanksgiving festivities and pie eating,” said Amy Ruehlow. “We messaged a handful of friends to see if they and their families were interested in running with us, and several were on board, so we met at Dublin Park and hit the pavement. Seeing that it was Thanksgiving and we weren’t paying an entry fee to run, we suggested a monetary donation from participants that would go to the Cottage Grove Food Pantry.”
Since that inaugural race, runners have donated more than $8,700 to the food pantry.
About 40 people participated in 2014 and raised a little more than $400. Those numbers jumped to 75 people and $1,131 in 2015, 100 people and $1,403 in 2016, and 150 people at $1,890 in 2017. Last year, more than 200 runners and walkers raised $2,100.
