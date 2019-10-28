St. Anne’s Society at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will host its holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at IHM School, 4913 Schofield St., Monona.
Local craft artists will feature a variety of gifts and products. The ever-popular cinnamon bread from Sinsinawa, along with other homemade creations, will be featured at the bake sale.
The event also includes a white elephant sale, plants, books and lunch.
