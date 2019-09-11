Monona Public Library is on a mission to gather recordings from residents and businesses about how they experience life in Monona.
The One Community, Many Voices (OCMV) initiative collects stories from the many people who together create Monona’s living history. Volunteers interview people of all ages, gathering their oral histories of growing up, working in or living in Monona. Since April, volunteers have interviewed 15 business owners, local officials and neighbors, the residents who help define the city of Monona through their many voices.
Now, organizers need you to lend an ear. Visit the Facebook page and listen to the interviews. Get a feel for how casual and comfortable they sound. It’s really just two people having a chat.
Can you donate 30 minutes to listen to your neighbor in person? Would you like to be a citizen journalist helping capture Monona’s history?
OCVM gives you everything you need: an easy-to-use portable recording device and a script for interviews. Project coordinator Kate Stalker or intern Maureen Friend show you how to record and save the interviews, then someone will collect them when you’re done.
Listen to stories on Facebook at @MononaOralHistoryProject. Like the page and use Messenger to contact organizers.
Not on Facebook? Not a problem. Email kate@mononalibrary.org , call 222-6127 or stop in at the library.
Interested in telling your story, nominating a neighbor, or helping collect Monona’s living history? Contact kate@mononalibrary.org or call 222-6127.
Initiative partners include local radio station WMVO (98.7 FM), Monona Community Media, the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, and MG21 (Monona Grove Liberal Arts Charter School for the 21st Century.
