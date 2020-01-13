Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney swore in seven new deputies last month, including a man from Cottage Grove.
Andrew Johnson was sworn in along with others from Sun Prairie, Janesville, Monroe, Middleton, Stoughton and Waunakee.
In addition, two new security support specialists – from Cross Plains and Madison – were welcomed by Mahoney.
The deputies will receive training through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Jail and Law Enforcement Academies, as well as on-the-job training. Their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail, where they will serve a two-year probationary period.
The positions became available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred in the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.