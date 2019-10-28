Fifty-three project grants and one capital request totaling $137,119 were recently awarded for Dane Arts project grants in 2019. Organizations requested more than $210,000 in support. The Dane County organizations promote community arts, history and culture received Dane Arts grants.
Local recipients included Dance Wisconsin and PlayTime Productions.
Dance Wisconsin will receive $2,814 for its performance of “The Nutcracker.”
PlayTime Productions will receive $2,450 for its performances of “Ala Baba & A Few Thieves” and $2,800 for “The Princess & The Pea.”
