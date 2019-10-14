Just one victory in four matches put the Monona Grove High School volleyball team into sixth place at the Saturday, Oct. 12, Badger South Conference tournament in Watertown.
The Silver Eagles beat Oregon 25-15, 25-22 for its only win as Alyssa Smith led the team with 11 digs and Jadee Christiansen had 10. Mady Davis-Troller led MG with eight assists, and Jada Braun had five kills.
The news was not as good against Watertown, which defeated MG 25-7, 25-15. Alyssa Majewski contributed four kills, Smith had 10 digs, and Braun and Davis-Troller both came up with three assists.
Monona Grove also dropped a two-set decision to Milton 25-23, 25-13 despite seven kills from Christiansen, two total blocks from Majewski and Braun, 13 digs by Smith and 10 assists from Davis-Troller.
The Silver Eagles fell in the fifth-place match to Fort Atkinson in a close two-set contest 26-24, 25-20. Christiansen and Smith both had eight digs. In assists, Braun had eight and Davis-Troller, seven, and Braun had six kills.
MG, which has an overall record of 16-16, competes Thursday, Oct. 17, at home against Sauk Prairie with the first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.
MG 3, Monroe 0
With some players on the sidelines due to illness, head coach Melissa Hahn turned to senior backup Smith to take on the role of libero. The choice turned out to be a very good one, as Smith led the team with 25 digs and three service aces to defeat visiting Monroe in three sets on Thursday Oct. 10.
The Silver Eagles won the first set 25-19, took the second 25-16 and ended the match with a 25-13 third set victory.
Other contributors included Davis-Troller with 13 assists and Braun with 11, Majewski and Kayleigh Zank with two total blocks, and Christiansen with nine kills. Christiansen also managed 22 digs, and Davis-Troller had 20.
Hahn said the team’s ability to pass the ball was the key to the victory.
“We cannot run our offense if we don’t have good passing. We were able to run our system with three hitters instead of one or two outlets,” Hahn said. “At first, we weren’t adjusting to Monroe’s defense, but in sets two and three, our kids were finding those openings.”
