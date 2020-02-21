Girls across Badgerland Council are participating in the Girl Scout Cookie sale, which teaches girls about entrepreneurship and essential skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.
Each purchase stays local to power experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in the local community. Money earned will pay for programs such as camp, travel, troop adventures and local community service projects.
Cookies will be sold through Sunday, March 22, and they can be purchased from girls in the neighborhood, at sales tables at various businesses or by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org.
Types of cookies include Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, Thanks-A-Lots, Shortbreads, Girl Scout S’more and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.
Cookies are $4 per box, except for gluten-free cookies, which are $5.
For non-cookie lovers, help a Girl Scout practice philanthropy by supporting her troop’s Cookie Share Project. Customers purchase cookies, but instead of receiving them, the troop donates them to a local charity.
Badgerland Council uses cookie earnings to provide fun, educational adventures – like programs, travel and camp – for its more-than 7,000 girl members.
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland Council serves 23 counties in southcentral and southwest Wisconsin, as well as Houston County in Minnesota and Allamakee County in Iowa. Its service centers are in Madison, Janesville, Platteville and La Crosse.
More information about Badgerland Girl Scouts, including the cookie program, can be found on its website: www.gsbadgerland.org.
