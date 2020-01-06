It’s going to be a big year for Bakken Park in Cottage Grove.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, will be the first day contractors can get a look at the specifics for the construction of a splash pad and shelter, and bids will be accepted until Feb. 12.
“Budgeted is $1.3 million,” said Sean Brusegar, director of the parks and recreation department. “If you break it down, it’s $800,000 for the shelter and $500,000 for the splash pad.”
Brusegar said shelter costs are high because it is a structure, and amenities inside and outside are expensive. Items such as picnic tables and toilets are commercial quality, not something bought at a big box store.
The splash pad is essentially the concrete pad and the play pieces that go with it.
Water used at the splash pad will be recirculated, which will allow the village to use more than 50,000 gallons a day if desired. Water features will be turned on daily with a timer at a main terminal in the shelter. When children are playing, the water features shut off after four minutes and must be reactivated by pushing a large button at the water feature.
Recirculating the water will cost about $100,000 more than a flow-through system in which fresh water is continually used. Brusegar said the recirculating system will pay for itself over time, plus the village doesn’t have a place in the park to let all water flow to when the system is being used.
“It ends up being cheaper in the long run, because we’ll use less water, but to make up that cost will take about 10 years,” he said.
Baseball, rugby improvements
Sometime in the summer, the Miracle League of Dane County will begin construction of its Miracle Field, a baseball diamond with a rubber surface to promote participation by children with disabilities.
“They’re handling all of that as far as construction, but I’ll be in the loop on it,” Brusegar said.
Bill Schultz, the league’s local executive director, said the field fits well in the center of the park, with restrooms, a shelter and playground.
“The way it works is the rubberized synthetic field allows walkers and wheelchairs to easily navigate,” he said. “Baseball is a vehicle to provide these kids an opportunity to build self-esteem, be accepted, included, loved, be around other kids.”
Schultz continues to raise funds toward his goal of $580,000.
He said $420,000 is needed to build the field, fencing, lighting and bleachers. Another $160,000 will cover the operating expenses for the first two years.
Also coming in 2019 is Madison United Rugby’s new clubhouse.
The 7,930-square-foot building will be used for concessions, locker rooms and space for club events. Bleachers will be located on each side, facing the respective fields.
According to the group’s website, the estimated construction cost for the clubhouse is $1.65 million.
Bringing it all together
Brusegar said construction on the splash pad and shelter will begin as soon as possible, hopefully in April.
“As for end of construction, we’re going to give them probably to November to do the construction. A lot of construction companies that do projects like this … are often doing school work, meaning they have a very tight parameter of when they can get that done. Let’s give them a longer window to do it, hopefully to keep the costs down.”
Once complete, the shelter will also be available for rent.
This year, the two soccer fields at Bakken Park will be off limits.
These fields and the ones at Northlawn Park are usually shut down every few years to allow the grass to recover. While it is Nortlawn Park’s turn to be closed this year, Brusegar said the decision was made to close the Bakken Park fields to reduce traffic at the park this year.
“Every three years, we take them offline and do some reseeding and let them breathe,” he said. “They take so much abuse during the season.”
The playground at the park will remain open during the construction.
Brusegar is hoping all three projects are complete and ready for a grand opening celebration, most likely in June 2021.
