Monona Grove juniors Peighton Nelson and Teal Coil-Otto couldn’t stop laughing during the awards ceremony after the Saturday, Oct. 19, Badger South Conference girls cross-country meet at Fort Atkinson High School.
Their joy was justified as Nelson finished in fourth place just ahead of Coil-Otto in fifth as the Silver Eagles girls took the league title with 45 points, 21 fewer than second-place Oregon.
Freshman Madeline Hogan was also a major contributor by finishing seventh, senior Vanessa Thomas took 11th and sophomore Elena Kozich was 18th as the runners had to conquer two trips up a steep, earthen hill just north of the high school. Yet, that didn’t seem to bother Coil-Otto.
“It wasn’t that bad to pass (other runners) especially on the hill,” she said. “I was motivated. I like hilly courses, so I was definitely looking forward to this.”
Nelson said it helped that she ran much of the race with Coil-Otto nearby.
“She pushes me to work harder,” Nelson said. “We went out quick so we had to stick with that upper pack. In the middle, we kept on pushing and tried to keep up the pace and then tried to pick off as many girls at the end.”
Senior Grace Jenny of Stoughton took first place with a time of 19:06.3 with Oregon freshman Dasha Voronstov – hot on Jenny’s heels most of the time – taking second in 19:10.0. Third place went to Fort Atkinson senior Jenna Lovejoy, who completed the course in 19:46.1. She was followed by Nelson with 19:54.5 and Coil-Otto with 19:55.9.
Other MG runners included junior Anya Schmidt, who finished 36th and senior Megan Hoberg who took 45th.
Head coach Amanda Klassman said her team knew it would be competing for the title against Oregon, and the girls responded by running their best races ever.
“As a whole, our varsity team was top notch,” she said.
Monona Grove competes Saturday, Oct. 26, in the WIAA Division 1 sectionals at Lake Farm Park on Madison’s south side.
Klassman preparing for that race is a simple matter of keeping the team motivated and making them realize that the team – or some of the runners – may end up qualifying for the Nov. 2 state meet at Wisconsin Rapids.
“We just need to get their heads in the right place,” Klassman said. “We like running at Lake Farm Park. It’s a quick course, and the girls are ready for some more (personal records) and running perhaps their final race together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.