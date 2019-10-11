David Benjamin, who splits time between Madison and Paris, and has penned eight books, including the new thriller, “Black Dragon,” set in Japan.
Now he’s throwing a party to celebrate the many years of behind-the-scenes work as a writer. The public is invited to join the free festivities, meet the author and hear him talk about stories he’s covered as a journalist, editor, columnist, publisher and author.
Benjamin’s book talk and signing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Advance registration is not necessary.
There’s an old adage that says, “Write what you know.” While many writers have heard that and used it, Benjamin has taken that advice to new heights.
Besides living in Paris and Japan, Benjamin and his wife, Junko, have traveled the world, from Hong Kong to Brooklyn, from London to Morocco, harvesting anecdotes and tales he incorporates into his writing.
Recently, in Paris, he spoke to the British National Union of Journalists and conducted a fiction workshop at the American Library in Paris.
Benjamin launched his first book, a memoir set in Wisconsin, “The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked,” in the early 2000s when it was purchased by Random House.
Benjamin started working on his first novel when he was in third grade.
“I knew I was a writer when I was 7, but I had no idea what I was doing,” he said. “My literary models were Dr. Seuss and Dennis the Menace.”
But he did know what he wanted to do when he grew up. The passion has never wavered.
“My motivation was to write stories to share with others, to be a storyteller,” he said.
Looking back on the multitude of manuscripts, stories and books he’s written, he reflects on the importance of storytelling.
“No matter how technologically sophisticated we become, people will always learn what we need to know about life and the world through stories,” he said. “When we give up on stories and storytellers, we have given up on civilization.”
Benjamin is also the author of “Summer of ’68,” historical fiction about a young boy at summer camp in Wisconsin and what the Midwest was like in 1968.
Another book, “Almost Killed by a Train of Thought,” was recently awarded the 2019 Best Collection of Essays by the Independent Press Awards. “Summer of ’68” also won recognition from the Independent Press Awards program as one of five “Distinguished Favorite” books in the category of Historical Fiction.
“The fact is that if you don’t keep your train of thought going full speed, you might get run over,” he said. “My datelines in these essays span three continents, from California to Tokyo to Paris and Brooklyn and, of course, Madison.”
“Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter” is set in Paris, and Benjamin describes it as a madcap dash of mystery and murder from Paris’ Left Bank to the top of Montmartre in the quest for the greatest lost book of the 20th century.
