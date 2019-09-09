The Cottage Grove Area Historical Society next quarterly speaker presentation will feature the government leaders in the village and Town of Cottage Grove.
Town Chairman Kris Hampton and Village President John Williams will be the guest speakers at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Community Room at Drumlin Residences, 107 E. Reynolds St.
All are invited to this free program. Refreshments and snacks will be served.
Hampton and Williams will speak about their respective governments, and their current and upcoming plans.
There will be a question and answer session with the audience as well.
