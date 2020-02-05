Sophomore Cameron Tejeda triumphed in the 100-yard butterfly to help the Monona Grove High School boys swimming team come through with a fifth-place finish in the Feb. 1 Small School State invitational at Plymouth High School.
Tejeda got off to a fast start and finished the first length in 24.51 to end up with a winning time of 53.65. Junior teammate John McAllister took sixth in 56.89.
Tejeda had a fast time in the 100-butterly with a third-place finish in 54.14. Sophomore teammate Jonah Elfers ended up fifth.
Tejeda also helped MG’s fortunes in the 200-medley relay as he worked with McAllister, sophomore Caleb Jondle and junior Eli Scott to finish fourth in 1:44.46.
In the 400-freestyle relay, Tejeda along with Scott, Jondle and Elfers glided to fourth place with a time of 3:26.28.
Tejeda, who had an impressive freshman year, believes he has improved his performance in his sophomore year.
“I feel like I’m doing a lot better in the pool and preparing myself mentally and physically before races,” he said. “I’m focusing on the little things, doing my best to think of a good strategy and attack my races.”
Elfers had a solid performance in the 100-freestyle as he took second place in 50.10. In other events, Jondle was sixth in the 500-freestyle and the 200-freestyle with sophomore Eli Kuzma, Scott, McAllister and Elfers also grabbed sixth.
Monona Grove had 194 team points to finish five short of fourth place Door County United. Madison Edgewood won the invite with 354 points, followed by McFarland with 292 and Whitefish Bay with 210.
Head coach Kelly Chadesh said the team has been focusing on technique in the water and how to make small improvements that lead to lower times.
“The execution of how they are holding their hands, their head position coming off the wall, the number of kicks they are doing, all those little things add up,” Chadesh said.
The Silver Eagles next event is Saturday. Feb. 8. in the Badger South Conference tournament at Madison Edgewood High School. The first event is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Tejeda said team morale is pretty high with the postseason on the horizon.
“We are still a young team, but we have a lot of heart and we all want to try hard,” he said.
MG 93, Oregon 77
Despite the flu sidelining four of the team’s 14-swimmer roster, MG still took a 93-77 win over Badger South Conference rival Oregon on Jan. 28 as Elfers, McAllister and Tejeda each came up with two wins.
Elfers won the 200-freestyle in 2:14.40 and 100-breaststroke in 1:20.31. McAllister took victories in the 50-freestyle in 26.63 and the 400-freestyle in 4:49.91. Tejeda triumphed in the 200-individual medley in 2:23.61 and the 100-freestyle in 57.47.
The Silver Eagles won all the relay races as Elfers, junior Alex Nelson, Tejeda and junior Ben Knoeck championed the 200-medley relay in 2:04.74. Tejeda, Jondle, Knoeck and McAllister also combined to win the 200-freestyle relay in 1:51.02. The quartet of McAllister, Jondle, Scott and Elfers won the 400-freestyle relay in 4:04.24.
Senior Blake Anderson earned victories for Oregon in both the 100-butterfly and 100-backstroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.