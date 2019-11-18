The Aldo Leopold Nature Center (ALNC) received a $70,000 challenge grant from Madison Community Foundation (MCF) and American Girl’s Fund for Children for the Bridge to the Future Campaign.
“The generous support of Madison Community Foundation and American Girl’s Fund for Children will provide valuable support to ALNC, engaging more children with nature and empowering them with the numerous physical, emotional, cognitive, academic and transcendental benefits, a connection to the natural world provides,” said Mike Strigel, ALNC’s president and executive director.
Bob Sorge, Madison Community Foundation president, said the foundation is happy to support the nature center’s mission to provide environmental education since their founding 25 years ago.
“In addition to the Madison Community Foundation and the American Girl’s Fund for Children’s $70,000 challenge grant for the Bridge to the Future campaign, just within the last decade, grants from MCF ($290,000) and its Fundholders ($1,163,000) have helped ALNC expand access to nature for children from throughout Dane County and beyond,” Sorge said.
With funding from MCF and American Girl’s Fund for Children, ALNC announced the successful completion of its Bridge to the Future Capital Campaign to renovate its facilities. The nature preschool includes the creations of seven learning labs with accessible indoor and outdoor space.
