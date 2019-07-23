In his fourth year as manager of the Monona Braves of Home Talent League baseball, Vince Schmitz is very aware of the tradition that has stuck with the team for better than two decades.
During that time, Monona has not failed to make the postseason, a very impressive feat considering the roster changes every team experiences each year.
The Braves have always been able to put together a talented roster with a good blend of hitting, pitching and defense.
Monona is on the verge of getting into the 2019 postseason. Entering this Friday’s game against visiting DeForest, Monona had a record of 8-4 with the Deacons and Sun Prairie tied for the top spot with 9-4. But there are still a few weeks of baseball left to be played, and anything can happen.
Schmitz understands the importance of getting into the playoffs.
“You don’t want to be part of a team that breaks a streak like that,” Schmitz said. “When you’ve been in the playoffs for that long, that’s definitely something you should be proud of and like to hang our hat on.”
Schmitz played high school baseball at Oregon High School under Kevin Connor, now the head coach at Monona Grove, and was named to the All-Badger South Conference team in his sophomore and senior seasons. In 2010, he was part of the Panthers squad that won the conference title with a 9-3 record and finished 18-8 overall. Oregon beat Janesville Parker in the WIAA regionals but lost to Fort Atkinson in the regional round.
After graduating in 2010, he joined the Madison College baseball team where in 2012, he batted .316 in 24 games and drove in 20 runs as the Wolfpack’s third baseman and outfield. His teammates included current Braves Beau Goff and Taylor Carlson.
After college, he joined the Braves and became the team’s manager in 2016. On the final day of that season, Monona beat out Cottage Grove and DeForest for the fourth playoff spot in the Eastern Section, and the team advanced to the league’s final four round robin tournament after upsetting Sun Prairie and Portage. Monona beat Wiota, but lost to Sauk Prairie and eventual champion Albion.
Yet, it was a good start to Schmitz’ managerial reign at Monona. The Braves did not survive past the first round of the playoffs in 2017 and 2018, but this year’s team has provided some thrills for its faithful followers at Ahuska Park. The team – led by the hitting of Goff, Carlson and former Kent State University player Kian O’Brie n – has scored 10 or more runs six times and currently boasts a batting average of .308 with 16 homers.
In recent weeks, the pitching has gained some stability with left-handed starter Dan Genrich, who has 19 strikeouts in his last three starts.
Right-hander Corey Schmidt has not been a big strikeout pitcher, but has done well this season at keeping the Braves in ball games and getting outs when they’re needed.
Schmitz is hitting well with 17 hits in 51 at-bats for a .333 average. He said he has not allowed the challenge of managing the team get in the way of his performance on the field.
“As you grow up playing baseball, it’s a sport where you are definitely thinking of your next move,” Schmitz said. “As a manager, you have to be one play ahead of everyone else.”
Schmitz credits long-time veterans Kody Parman and Casey Seelow offering suggestions during games and making his job easier When not playing baseball, Schmitz works for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as a fisheries technician. He said sometimes his career parallels what he does on the playing field.
“I work with heavy machinery a lot. I guess there is a lot of problem-solving there,” Schmitz said. “When the machine breaks down, you have to figure out a way to fix it. When you run into a problem in baseball, you have to figure out a way to fix it. I definitely enjoy the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.