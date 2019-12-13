Members of the Monona Landmarks Commission voted 5-1 Wednesday, Dec. 11, to delay a decision on whether to grant approval to demolish the home on the San Damiano property on Monona Drive.
The Norbertine Order, which has owned the home since 1929, is seeking a certificate of appropriateness to raze the home. The religious order said it has no intention to sell or develop the property, which was stressed by Terry Ellenbecker, director of field operations for Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, the company contracted by St. Norbert Abbey to assist in the demolition process.
“I think we’re at a deficit,” said Mary Murrell, commission member. “I don’t think we have appropriate representation from the abbey. I don’t know why they haven’t shown up or actually given more detailed information. I don’t feel prepared to act on this.”
Commissioner Rick Bernstein said he wants to know whether the abbey would partner with the city to find alternatives other than demolition.
“(It’s) what I really need to know,” he said. “I’m hoping we’ll get some communication from the abbey following this meeting so that we can then enter into that process of trying to find some alternative to demolition.”
Commissioner Rebecca Holmquist said there has been no communication from the abbey in the past several years, and she didn’t expect that to change now.
Ellenbecker said there are water issues, flooding in the basement, roofs pitched the wrong way, plaster cracks throughout and other structural issues in the house.
Kurt Stege, president of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, said the Norbertines have owned the property for decades, and if they have not taken care of it properly, they cannot now use the excuse of deterioration as a reason to raze a local landmark.
Bernstein said it would also be good to know estimated costs of restoration or rehabilitation of the house.
Ellenbecker said his company was hired to help with the demolition process and did not investigate costs of restoration. He also classified the project more as a deconstruction than a demolition.
Materials that could be saved, repurposed or donated for historical preservation would most likely occur. He believed the Norbertines would be open to harvesting what could be saved.
“We would … find homes the furnishings and belongings that they will not want out of the building, as well as any items that perhaps are historical in nature,” Ellenbecker said.
Due to the significant amount of hazardous materials in the home, it would be taken apart slowly. Asbestos and lead paint are among those hazardous materials. In their application to raze the house, officials said cited the high cost of repairs and maintenance as reasons to demolish the house.
The home is vacant today, and the house was vandalized the previous weekend.
“Vacant buildings have a tendency to see vandalism,” Ellenbecker said. “That’s a concern for them (Norbertines), as well as anybody in the neighborhood. Certainly nobody wants to see somebody going in or potentially getting hurt inside the building.”
Several commissioners said they would like to walk through the house themselves, and Ellenbecker said he would check with the Norbertines and see if that could be arranged.
John Sheild, who gardened at the friary for 30 years, described the former Frank Allis home is a “gem and a jewel.”
Several residents spoke against the demolition. Many said they feared demolition would be the first step toward development of high-rise condominiums and the loss of the views of Lake Monona.
“We don’t want a wall around the lake,” Monona resident Peter Karnes said.
“Once the condominiums go up, we’re done for,” added Monona resident David Schroder.
“Demolition by neglect is a terrible thing,” said Don Sanford, of Madison. “With the right ownership, the right kind of vision, the building can be renovated and given new life. Lake access is a place where you can go to connect.”
