The Monona Senior Center will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
The open house is an opportunity to meet the staff and other participants, learn about programs and volunteer opportunities, see the Sassy Steppers perform, enjoy a hand massage, get a wellness check, and enjoy door prizes and refreshments.
The senior center is in the lower level of the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.