Ellie Van Veghel finished tied for second in all-around points and Avery Potter took fourth as the Monona Grove High School gymnastics team had a respectable showing Friday, Jan. 17, at Baraboo.
Brittany Reuter took first in the all-around to give Baraboo 128.150 team points, and MG had 118.950.
Van Veghel took second in two events: the balance beam with a 7.900 and vaulting with an 8.300. She tied for sixth with teammate Shae Donelan with an 8.050 in the floor exercise and ended in a three-way tie for third with Baraboo’s Meghan Reuter and Rachel Laux in the uneven bars with a score of 7.450.
Van Veghel’s point total of 31.700 was 1.5 points shy of Brittany Reuter’s 33.200.
Potter had 27.350 points in the four events after a 7.850 in the floor exercise, 6.400 in the balance beam, 7.550 in the vault and 5.550 in the uneven bars.
Monona Grove’s Jordyn Louis ranked fifth in the balance beam with a 7.400, and Morgan Johnson was seventh in the uneven bars with a 7.250.
The Silver Eagles next meet will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Sauk Prairie.
