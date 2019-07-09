Cottage Grove Firemen shortstop and team manager Bobby Blakley was injured June 28 while playing in a softball tournament, and underwent major surgery to repair multiple fractures in his leg.
According to social media reports, Blakley was chasing after a fly ball in the outfield when he came down wrong on his leg. The next day, surgeons installed a rod and screws in the leg to repair the damage. He will not be able to manage or play the rest of the 2019 season.
Pat Hawker will take over as the Firemen’s manager. He said not having Blakley on the bench is a major loss.
“It’s huge not only on the playing field but with the managing and moral support,” Hawker said. “Our players need to pick each other up. I hope he gets better and is off to the recovery stages.”
Hawker said Friday’s game against Monona will serve as a benefit for Blakley, who will also be sidelined from his job at his father’s construction company. Money will be collected during the game to help offset Blakley’s medical bills. Funds to support Blakley are being raised online.
Blakley has been the manager of the Firemen since 2017. Last season, the team reached the final four of the Home Talent League playoffs after beating Montello and Portage to win the Eastern Section crown. Cottage Grove beat Evansville in the first game of the final four round robin but lost to Cross Plains and eventual league champion Verona.
