The Monona Landmarks Commission decision on whether to grant a permit to demolish the home on the San Damiano property on Monona Drive has been delayed until February.
A regular commission meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, but the issue was not on the agenda. The Norbertine Order, which owns the property, requested more time to respond to a series of questions put forth by commission members at the December meeting.
"The Abbey requested additional time for the commission meeting because Advent and Christmas is a very busy time at the Abbey," said Montie Chavez of the Abbey's communications office. "In order to respond to the requests by the commission, we requested more time."
It is expected the item will be on the agenda for Wednesday, Feb. 12.
"St. Norbert Abbey and Hoffman, Planning, Design & Construction are working to schedule a tour of the house with the Landmarks Commission members, so they can see the condition of the property firsthand," Chavez said.
The Norbertine Order is seeking a certificate of appropriateness to raze the home. The religious order said it has no intention to sell or develop the property.
The Norbertines said there are water issues, flooding in the basement, roofs pitched the wrong way, plaster cracks throughout and other structural issues in the house.
The home is vacant today.
