The Friends of the Cottage Grove Community Library will hold their annual meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the lower level of Monona Bank, 341 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove.
Actions will include voting for officers, yearly budget review and a meet-and-greet with light refreshments.
Additionally, time will be spent finalizing the mission, vision and value statements. This discussion will be facilitated by Promote Local, a communication and outreach company hired to work with the group this year.
Anyone interested in building support for a library in Cottage Grove is welcome to attend. For more information, contact the Friends of the Cottage Grove Community Library at libraryfriendscgwi@gmail.com or 839-8045.
