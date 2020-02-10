Monroe entered the Feb. 8 Badger South Conference against the host Monona Grove High School boys hockey team with the best record in program history.
The Cheesemakers had a 13-6-2 record overall and had already beaten the Silver Eagles 5-2 in a Jan. 7 game in Monroe. Unlike the first game when it allowed two first-period goals, MG stayed close and trailed just 3-2 after two periods. But the Silver Eagles couldn’t get closer as a power-play goal and empty-net score in the closing seconds led Monroe to a 5-2 win.
The loss extended the Silver Eagles winless streak to 13 (0-12-1). MG has not won since Dec. 27 when it took a 4-1 win over Oshkosh at Madison Ice Arena in the Culver’s Cup. The Silver Eagles only home victory occurred Dec. 5 when it beat Milton in the season opener 3-1.
After Blaze Jenicke put Monroe on top at 11:19 of the first period with team’s first of four power-play goals, senior Keaton Straka at the 15:16 mark off an assist from Sebastian Karns-Bingham.
Brandon Churches gave MG a 2-1 lead at 1:22 of the second period as Trevor Ogden earned the assist. But Cooper Dreyfus scored even strength and Hayden Roth notched a power-play tally to put Monroe on top 3-2 after two periods.
It was still a one-goal game until 9:42 of the third period as Dreyfus scored on the power play to increase the Monroe lead to two. Roth added an empty net goal with 26 seconds remaining.
Monroe outshot MG 50-35 as Silver Eagles goalie Andrew Gilbertson made 45 saves. Monroe’s Jayden Johnson came up with 33 saves.
While Monroe had four power-play goals, MG had five chances with the extra skater but couldn’t cash in.
The Silver Eagles, which fall to 4-15-2, competes in a two-day tournament in Wisconsin Rapids starting Friday, Feb. 14.
Monona Grove begins the WIAA Division 2 postseason Thursday, Feb. 20, against St. Mary’s Springs in Fond du Lac with faceoff scheduled for 8 p.m. MG is ranked No. 8 in its sectional bracket, and St. Mary’s Springs is rated No. 1.
MG 3, Cedarburg 3
Leading by two goals with six minutes to play in regulation, it appeared MG was going to break a long losing streak against non-conference Cedarburg on Feb. 4 at Madison’s Hartmeyer Arena.
But the Bulldogs were not ready to leave the rink with a defeat as they scored two power-play goals to force a 3-3 tie against the Silver Eagles.
The team was feeling optimistic in the third period when Straka broke a 1-1 tie with a goal at 2:46 off assists from Sam Suski and Karns-Bingham. Seven minutes later, Straka gave the Silver Eagles a two-goal cushion with Bingham earning the lone assist.
After that, things started to unravel as Cedarburg’s Drew Wachter scored on the power play to pull the Bulldogs within one at the 11:34 mark. Ben Pigatto scored another power play 92 seconds later to tie the game 3-3. The game remained deadlocked through the rest of regulation and the eight-minute overtime period.
The Silver Eagles scored the game’s first goal at 6:39 of the first period as Bingham connected on a shot off helpers from Straka and Max Unitan. The lead held until 4:37 of the second period when Everett King of Cedarburg to knot up the game.
Cedarburg outshot Monona Grove 52-25 including a 6-3 advantage in overtime. Gilbertson made 49 saves in goal, and the Bulldogs Henry Hunt stopped 22 shots.
