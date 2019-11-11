Five years after construction was wrapped up on the Cottage Grove water tower near Interstate 94, the village has added lights to the tower to promote the village and its booming business community.
Village officials hold an official lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Commerce Park. The community is invited to attend and witness the lights that will illuminate the words “Cottage Grove” on the side of the tower. Officials are still working on pinning down the exact location to gather.
The tower was built in 2014 to add storage capacity, bring increased system pressure to the north end of the village and made future growth to the north and west possible.
Erin Ruth, village planning director, said the infrastructure also serves as an aesthetically pleasing advertisement for the community, particularly Commerce Park. The tower can be seen for many miles along the interstate, most notably to those traveling west.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials estimate about 40,000 vehicle drive along this stretch daily.
The project involved installation of a pole and two efficient lights aimed up at the tower to illuminate “Cottage Grove.” The work was completed in late October.
