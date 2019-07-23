Zoe Kurth has enjoyed the passion and competitive spirit it takes to be a successful athlete.
She hopes to bring those traits to the Icebergs, the girls high school hockey co-op, when she begins as the team’s head coach in the fall.
Kurth, who is a physical education teacher at Monona Grove High School, replaces former coach Matt Gallagher, who had a record of 19-50 in three seasons.
Consisting of players from six high schools – Monona Grove, McFarland, Stoughton, Oregon, Deerfield and Evansville – the Icebergs have not had a winning record since 2014-15 when the team finished 13-9-2 under head coach Mike Jochmann.
For Kurth, it will be a return to her days growing up in Fairbanks, Alaska, where she caught the hockey bug and parlayed that into a successful career at St. Norbert College in De Pere.
Kurth grew to love hockey while watching her brothers play. Eventually, she got her inspiration and mentoring from long-time hockey coach Jayson Kowalchuk.
“He was somebody who believed in me and was always in my corner,” Kurth said. “He was the one who got me through hockey and gave me the encouragement to play.”
Kurth attended Valley West High School in Fairbanks where she starred in both hockey and girls soccer.
Due to a limited number of girls hockey programs in Alaska, the team did a lot of traveling and went up against competition in California, Washington and other parts of the West Coast. Eventually, her talents caught the eye of Rob Morgan, a former coach at Dartmouth, who wanted to begin an all-freshman women’s hockey team at St. Norbert College.
Kurth was interested in the school, because it gave her the opportunity to play hockey and soccer.
In her freshman year, St. Norbert was 12-11-4 as Kurth led the team with six power-play goals.
As a sophomore, she scored another four power-play goals while the team finished with a mark of 13-14.
Along with the responsibility of playing soccer, Kurth lived a chaotic life filled with classes and a lot of practices and games.
The soccer and hockey schedules would sometimes overlap, meaning she would play a two-hour hockey game and a two-hour soccer game in one day.
NCAA tournament bound
Kurth’s junior year saw greater improvement as the hockey team was 18-10-2 and 12-7-1 in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA), which included several NCAA Division 3 schools from Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.
In the NCHA postseason tournament, the Green Knights defeated St. Scholastica 2-1 in the semifinal round and took on UW-River Falls for the chance to go to the NCAA tournament. After falling behind by two goals, St. Nobert came back in the final five minutes of regulation to tie the game and win it in overtime, 3-2, to earn the NCAA berth. The team’s next stop would be Plattsburgh, New York, for a chance at a national title.
“They chartered us a plane all the way to New York,” Kurth said. “We were just soaking it all up and enjoying it.”
Yet, the team fell short of the national crown as St. Norbert lost 5-2 to host Plattsburgh State in the quarterfinals.
The following year when Kurth was a senior, she became the first St. Norbert College women’s soccer player to receive All-American honors from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. She wrapped up her college soccer career with 17 goals and 15 assists for 49 points in 79 games.
In hockey, the Green Knights couldn’t repeat its success from the previous season as they lost in the NCHA tournament to Lake Forest. While it was disappointing not to return to the NCAA tournament, Kurth was content with how her hockey career turned out.
“You just look back at it all and you wish you could’ve changed things, but at that moment, you have to be happy with what you did,” Kurth said. “Not everyone gets to experience an NCAA tournament.”
On to Nebraska
After graduating in 2014, Kurth was a graduate assistant women’s soccer coach for two years at Hastings College in Nebraska. The team was nationally ranked both years, and Kurth realized what it took to be a successful coach.
“Being on a nationally ranked team with that much skill really opened my eyes on what you need to do to get better,” Kurth said. “That experience and working with a team of that level made me a better coach.”
After earning her master’s degree in education, Kurth joined the teaching staff at Monona Grove.
Along with taking over the helm of the Icebergs, she will also work as an assistant coach for the boys and girls soccer teams.
As for the hockey team, Kurth said she looks forward to her return to the ice where she can share her knowledge of the game with the players.
“With me being a woman, I can connect with these girls,” Kurth said. “I can help guide them if they are interested in playing college hockey. I could be there for them.”
