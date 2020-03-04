Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has endorsed Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) for her candidacy for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District.
“Executive Parisi is the epitome of a true public servant, and I am thankful for his vast contributions to Dane County,” Sargent said. “Executive Parisi has spent his career working to provide opportunities to Dane County residents and bettering the lives of others. It is truly an honor to be endorsed by Joe, and I am grateful for his work on behalf of our community, and for his support.
A lifelong resident of Dane County, Parisi was first elected as county executive, the chief elected leader of Dane County, in 2011 after six years in the state Assembly and eight years as Dane County clerk. Parsi and his wife, Erin Thornley Parisi, are raising their two daughters on Madison’s east side.
“Melissa Sargent is a true champion for her community and for Dane County as a whole,” Parisi said. “Every decision she makes in her role as a state legislator is made with the well-being of others in mind. Her priorities include providing opportunities to and investing in our community, which she has a proven track record of fighting for. Ensuring clean water and environmental protections, addressing homelessness and housing affordability in Dane County, and investing in mental health resources are just some of the many areas where I have been impressed by her efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.